Gloria's "PTS" video is an ode to doomscrolling

"PTS" has a very 2020 vibe, depicting how all of us feel pretty much any time we check our phone to see what fresh hell is going on.
Directed by Kinopravda, the clip is a naïve utopia offering respite from the calamity of 2020. It's where a single social media post results in war-mongering, bickering leaders reaching world peace. Haunting deepfakes of Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un and Angela Merkel celebrate, sliding into each other's DM's. The artist wrote and recorded the track uninterrupted in her home studio in Budapest.
Image: YouTube / Masterskaya