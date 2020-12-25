Someone added lyrics to THE MANDALORIAN theme song

Here are the delightfully self-aware (but a little too long for an intro) lyrics:

VERSE 1

Here's a man in an Beskar suit

Who's a walking armory

Bounty hunting to just make do

In the gig economy



His name is on the show

But we know who the star is

(space flute)

This puppet who's adorable and green

Turned out to be a tiny cash machine



VERSE 2

Through the dustiest worlds he rides

Kicking ass and slinging guns

Like a mystery cowboy type

Hate to say, it's all been done



He's just Clint Eastwood with

A much sweatier hat



(space flute)



These references like No Name Trilogy

Go on and on like CVS receipts

John Wayne as well but that's a deeper one

His grandson does a lot of Mando's stunts (fun!)



Plus they did Seven Samurai

When they saved the village folk

And confirmed that his storyline

Is all based on Yojimbo

They just ripped off Japan

Like the westerns have done, too



BRIDGE

And they did Apollo 13 shot for shot

That's a reference to humans who failed in space

In a show about space but it's cool the

Directors are family



Where is the line

Between homage and stealing?

Even ol' Firefly

Had a reference ceiling

One thing I know:

Thank God for Baby Yoda

Call him Grogu, I won't

But I just want to cuddle him

Though he partook in a light genocide

It's OK (to the distorted guitar)

But it's kinda not



VERSE 4

But this whole plagiaristic trope('s)

Been in star wars since day one

Hidden Fortress inspired New Hope

Lucas added laser guns



I guess this is the way

It's par-sec for the course. PUNS!