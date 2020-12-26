Maker replicates expensive mirrored table with $30 of materials

YouTuber yoduvh Essentials likes to make homemade versions of expensive items using inexpensive materials, like this $900 coffee table made for 3% of the retail version's cost.
Image: YouTube / yoduvh Essentials
Burls art created this awesome "guitart": an infinity mirror guitar with an adjustable color LED to fit the mood. I also love his amazing shovel guitar: Image: YouTube / Burls Art READ THE REST
With a surprisingly small number of specialized items, it is possible to grow opals in a small home setup. For the process here, the only thing that's a little hard to get ahold of is tetraethyl orthosilicate. Note that growing pretty opals make take a little more time and dedication. Image: YouTube / The Thought… READ THE REST
KP Mackenzie creates charming wooden artwork from some of his favorite films, including some really nice posters and still using different colored wood: This is a brief quick lapse video of the making of a minimalist Star Wars movie poster. It is comprised of 7 different woods depicting two scenes from each of the three… READ THE REST
