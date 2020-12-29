Brexit deal mentions Netscape

The last-minute Brexit deal hammered out between the UK and the EU includes mention of Netscape. Depending on how you look at it, Netscape is a web browser that hasn't been updated since 2008, or a company that Facebook probably forgot it owns.

References to decades-old computer software are included in the new Brexit agreement, including a description of Netscape Communicator and Mozilla Mail as being "modern" services. Experts believe officials must have copied and pasted chunks of text from old legislation into the document.

Good luck, Britain!