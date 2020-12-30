One year ago today, first tweet on 'mystery pneumonia' in Wuhan, China

• A year ago today, this tweet warned of a "SARS/Suspected SARS Pneumonia Outbreak in Wuhan, China."

• Now, COVID-19 has killed 350,000 in US, and counting.

This appears to be the first tweet to have ever discussed what we now know as the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Sources on the internet in China reported at the time that patients with the new and as-yet unidentified respiratory syndrome had been identified and quarantined.

Today, December 30, 2020, the number of Americans confirmed dead from the global COVID-19 pandemic stands at 350,000, and counting.