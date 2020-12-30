Rare Pokémon card expected to fetch $350k at auction

A mint condition first edition hologram Pokémon card could sell for $350,000 or more at Heritage Auctions' Comics & Comic Art Auction Jan. 14-15.

From Heritage Auctions:

The Pokémon Charizard #4 First Edition Base Set Rare Hologram Trading Card (Wizards of the Coast, 1999) PSA GEM MT 10 (estimate: $350,000+) is arguably the hottest card in the entire hobby. With artwork by Mitsuhiro Arita, the card is one of just 2,627 copies certified by PSA, only 120 of which earned a GEM MT grade.

"This is an incredible card, one that collectors have been chasing to make the centerpiece of their collections," Heritage Auctions Assistant Comics & Comic Art Operations Supervisor Jesus Garcia said. "The demand and prices paid for this card are sky-high, especially in this condition. It is an absolute must-have for the most serious of collectors."