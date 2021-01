From Vox: "Once Warnock and Ossoff take their seats, the Democratic half of the Senate will represent 41,549,808 more people than the Republican half."

The Senate, House, and Presidency are rigged in favor of a conservative minority. I don't know what a Democratically-led White House, Senate, and House can do to correct the imbalance, but they have two years to make it happen.

