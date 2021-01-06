Instagram locks out Trump, after Facebook: 'We are locking President Trump's Instagram account for 24 hours as well'

Xeni Jardin

Instagram follows parent company Facebook and locks POTUS account. @mosseri tweeted: "We are locking President Trump's Instagram account for 24 hours as well."

