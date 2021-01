• Earlier on this historic and violent day, Twitter finally suspended Trump. Now, Facebook says Trump's account has been blocked for 24 hours.

Facebook is blocking Donald Trump from posting for 24 hours.

"We've assessed two policy violations against President Trump's Page which will result in a 24-hour feature block, meaning he will lose the ability to post on the platform during that time."

