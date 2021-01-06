Twitter locks Trump's account after he backs mob attack on U.S. Capitol

President Donald Trump's account was locked this evening after he backed supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol today.

"As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy," Twitter posted on the account it reports policy enforcement actions.

"This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked."

As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy. https://t.co/k6OkjNG3bM — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

No word on what Trump thinks of this, obviously, because he can't tweet.