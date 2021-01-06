Leigh French aka "Goldie Keif" on The Smothers Brothers

Some weeks ago, I posted a video to Facebook of Rob Reiner playing a flower child on an episode of Gomer Pyle USMC. Several people pointed out that the female hippie with him was comedian and actress, Leigh French.



French was a regular on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour in the 1960s. The above video was her introduction to the show, an audience plant named "Goldie Keif" (both slang terms for pot).

When she became a regular on the show, doing a segment called "Share a Little Tea with Goldie," the censors made them change her last name to "O'Keefe."



Here is French 20 years later (1988), on The Smothers Brothers reunion show.

