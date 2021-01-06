SpongeBob flexes through life in a Frycook's Paradise, thanks to the deep learning magic of the 15.ai text-to-speech tool. "And if you come for Gary, this hash slasher's gonna sling." (Drew K)
Listen: The lost SpongeBob Squarepants rap from "Gangsta's Paradise"
- Funny
- music
