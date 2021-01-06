Sometimes silence really does speak louder than words. As Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) spoke about the violent insurrection he helped organize, Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) shot dagger-eyes at him. It was something to behold.
Mitt Romney shoots a LOOK at Josh Hawley 👀
