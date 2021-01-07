Busking rock band does Cream cover on Belfast street

Boy, they busk a lot differently in Northern Ireland. Listen to Dea Matrona, a fully electrified 3-piece rock band, doing a cover of Cream's classic, "Crossroads," on the streets of Belfast.
Image: Screengrab
