If you have Airpods Pro and they fall out of your ears, try this

I bought some Airpods Pro a while back and they kept falling out of my ears. I was disappointed and was thinking of returning them. But I eventually came up with a 2-part solution. The first is trimming my ear hairs every couple of days with battery-powered trimmers. The other is replacing the default (slippery) tips with memory foam tips. Now my Airpods stay snug and the noise cancelation works really well. If are having the same problem I was, give these two things a try.