Josh Hawley lost his book deal, haw haw

Well, well, well, if it isn't the consequences of my own actions.

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri lost his book deal one day after flashing fascist fist-pumps at the Trump Riot mob, and arguing against the counting of legal votes on the Senate Floor later that day.

Simon & Schuster said on Thursday it will cancel the publication of an upcoming book by Hawley, one of several Congress members who were trying to overturn the results of the presidential election which Donald Trump lost.

From the New York Times:

Mr. Hawley, a Missouri Republican and Trump ally, has been criticized for challenging the results and accused of helping incite the mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday. His book, "The Tyranny of Big Tech," was scheduled to be published in June. "We did not come to this decision lightly," Simon & Schuster said in a statement. "As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: At the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibilityas citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat."

NYT: Simon & Schuster Cancels Plans for Senator Hawley's Book