Porch pirate's car gets stuck in snow

In this footage, a man surprises a porch pirate in the act of stealing a package. The would-be thief drops the prize and tries to make a quick escape in his compact car, but the tiny two-wheel drive vehicle gets stuck in a few inches of snow. An amusing spectacle follows as the man removes a little snow at a time from under the front wheels, then spins them some more in a desperate effort to escape. Meanwhile, the victims cannot remember how to call the police. This being Canada, they eventually offer the porch pirate a shovel.