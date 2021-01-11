JP Morgan, Marriott, and other major companies are stopping political donations after the Capitol Insurrection

In the aftermath of the MAGA Militia Assault on the capitol buildings, numerous financial, healthcare, and property corporations are re-thinking their approaches to political donations. Popular Information reports:

In the last three cycles, [the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association] PAC has donated $959,060 to Republican candidates and $359,550 to Democratic candidates. During the 2020 cycle, BLUEPAC donated to three Senators who objected to the Electoral College vote — $10,000 to Tuberville, $1,000 to Marshall, and $500 to Hawley. In a statement to Popular Information, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association President and CEO Kim Keck said it was suspending all support to the 147 Republicans who voted "to subvert the results of November's election by challenging Electoral College results." […] Marriott International operates more than 7000 properties worldwide and, even in the midst of a pandemic, is valued at over $42 billion. Historically, Marriott's PAC has favored Republicans but, beginning in 2010 began evenly splitting contributions roughly evenly between the two parties. […] Marriott told Popular Information that it will stop donating to all the members who voted against certification. […] The company did not indicate when, if ever, it would resume supporting those 147 Republicans.

Judd Legum of Popular Information also spoke with Bank of America, Boston Scientific, AT&T, and others who are currently considering making changes to their donation system. He also reached out to a number of companies such as ExxonMobil and FedEx — curiously, both members of the Koch-affiliated ALEC — who say they are "reviewing" their donations.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that some major financial institutions including Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are making similar decisions:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. plan to pause all political contributions, joining a growing list of companies changing or reviewing their donation policies in the aftermath of riots at the Capitol in the past week. Goldman is still formulating its measures that will probably curtail future political giving to the elected leaders who fought to overturn the 2020 result. A representative for the firm confirmed the plan. JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets, said it's planning a six-month suspension to both Republicans and Democrats. Citigroup said it intends to temporarily stop all political contributions in the current quarter. […] Stopping short of vowing to suspend donations, Bank of America Corp., Ford Motor Co. and AT&T Inc. said they will take recent events into consideration before any future donations. CVS Health Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Wells Fargo & Co. and some other donors said they are reviewing their policies on political giving.

I can't believe I'm saying this, but Donald Trump may have actually drained the swamp after all.

