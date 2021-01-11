Listen to this 1964 interview with J.R.R. Tolkien

Denys Gueroult of the BBC interviewed J.R.R. Tolkien in 1964. I enjoyed listening to the posh accents at least as much as the discussion about what Middle Earth and its peoples represent.
[Via r/ObscureMedia]
