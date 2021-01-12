Across 15 courses, this photography training will have you taking the best pictures of your life

"We are making photographs to understand what our lives mean to us." — Ralph Hattersley

There's a reason why victims of fire or other natural disasters, or people who run from their homes with little but the clothes on their backs, always instinctively try to save one thing. Once family, pets, and anything living is accounted for, it's always photos that those people look to preserve, even in those moments of panic.

Photographs of family, friends, and events are moments in time that can never truly be duplicated. So, it stands to reason that if you're going to click that button and save an image for all time, any photographer has an obligation to history to get it right. With the training in The 2021 Complete Learn to Master Photography and Editing Bundle, users learn exactly how to capture and present those moments with the respect they deserve.

The DSLR camera remains the most reliable weapon of choice for any respected shutterbug, so courses like Canon DSLR Photography explain the steps for using and shooting with a DSLR. It is presented in a way that even a first-timer can grab a camera and get started – students will learn all the basics of digital photography. That includes technical terminology like aperture, shutter speed, and ISO, as well as expert techniques for achieving sharp focus, white balance, and other creative decision-making skills to craft brilliant images.

Of course, the unique conditions a photographer faces out in the world sometimes demand more than the basic training. That's why many of the courses included are focused on helping learners hone in on different types of photography.

The Studio Portrait Photography course serves up best practices for taking great-quality photos of people. To shape your composition skills, courses like The Art of Perspective: Tools That Make Your Pictures Pop get into the five types of perspective that every professional photographer should know, to create image depth. Meanwhile, different lighting situations are explored in The Art of Finding Light: Photography for the Artist in You.

While capturing the perfect moment correctly is obviously important, don't neglect the impact some skilled editing can have on your final product. This collection features courses like Adobe Photoshop for Beginners Training Course, Adobe Photoshop CC: Complete Beginner to Advanced Training, and Learn Black and White Photography Retouching in Photoshop, which examine how to use the world's most popular image editing software, Photoshop, and all the tools that powerful app has for elevating your pictures.

Separately, the courses in The 2021 Complete Learn to Master Photography and Editing Bundle are valued at nearly $3,000. Right now, you can get the entire package for only $39.99, which is less than $3 per course.

Prices subject to change.