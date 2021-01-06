The astronauts on the International Space Station have a view of Earth that, for the most part, reflects our planet's beauty more than its horror. Above are the "Top 20 Earth Images of 2020" captured by astronauts and selected by the Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit at NASA's Johnson Space Center. For more, see the Johnson Space Center's Gateway to Astronaut Photography of Earth.
NASA's "Top 20 Earth Images of 2020"
