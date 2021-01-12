Amazing animated cross-stitch of choreographer Parris Goebel dancing

Sean Burpee, aka @theburpster on TikTok, shared an animation that took him almost a year to create. And not just any animation, one that is first cross-stitched. The work depicts Royal Family Dance Crew's choreographer Parris Goebel dancing. The moves, he shares, are from her appearance in Justin Bieber's 2015 music video, "Sorry." In fact, the piece is called "Sorry Stitch."

Before coming across this video, I didn't know animated cross-stitch was a thing. It's totally a thing.

screenshot via @theburpster/TikTok