Moto Buds are the perfect on-the-go earbuds for your busy day

Almost everything happens on the go these days. While some wireless headphones are for sinking into music and enveloping yourself in sound, others are built for service with versatility, durability, and engineered to field calls, listen to audio, and help you handle your business at a moment's notice from virtually anywhere.

Thankfully, the Moto Buds Charge True Wireless In-Ear Headphones from Motorola are crafted to do both.

The first thing you notice about the Moto Buds is their size – or, more specifically, their lack of size. These lightweight buds are particularly tiny, sliding casually into your ear and allowing you to wear them and listen to audio without even looking like you're wearing ear buds.

Ergonomically designed, water- and sweat-resistant, and outfitted with three sets of ear gels for achieving the perfect fit, the Moto Buds can go from delivering superior sound to settling unobtrusively into a shirt pocket for easy transport.

With quick and easy touch controls, you can instantly go from listening to music to taking a phone call with the Moto Bud's built-in mic, providing clear voice reproduction. They're also crafted to work seamlessly with all the top voice assistants, including Amazon Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.

Power is always a major concern when you're out and about, so the Moto Buds offer up to 10 hours of total battery life, which should be long enough to get most of us through our day. Of course, they also come with a compact, designer, dual-purpose charging case to help stay powered up, providing your buds with an extra five hours of energy after only a 10-minute charge.

When attached to the included USB-C cable, you can even plug your phone into the case, then plug your case into a wall outlet for pass-through charging of both devices at the same time.

The Moto Buds usually retail for $69, but with this deal, you can knock almost $10 off the price and get these earbuds for only $59.95.