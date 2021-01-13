2020game.io is a simple side-scrolling platform game, free of charge on the web, that offers a cartoon tour through the horrors of 2020. I'd almost forgotten that Australia burned to a crisp before the Covid pandemic hit!
2020 web game
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Games
Review / Colt Canyon
Colt Canyon is a sepia-toned masterpiece of pixel art, chaotic combat, and well-crafted character and weapon designs that deepen its simple but refined gameplay. All the same, its difficulty wall has me throwing my hands up in defeat. It begins with the kidnapping of your partner, establishing a classic western revenge 'n' rescue scenario. Head… READ THE REST
David Bowie Monopoly game
Monopoly is the game that people love to start playing but never finish. You might call it a "bored game." <rimshot> I bet this Monopoly: Bowie Edition is equally dull but at least it includes a delightful set of Bowie-themed tokens to lose under the sofa. I call the lightning bolt! From Dangerous Minds: In… READ THE REST
Eddy Goldfarb invented chattering teeth and 800 other legendary toys
The New Yorker has a wonderful profile of 98-year-old inventor Eddy Goldfarb, creator of some of the world's most iconic toys, including the bubble gun, Kerplunk, and perhaps most notably, chattering teeth. They include a fun tour of his workshop as well as details of his interesting life. Images: YouTube / The New Yorker READ THE REST
Across 15 courses, this photography training will have you taking the best pictures of your life
"We are making photographs to understand what our lives mean to us." — Ralph Hattersley There's a reason why victims of fire or other natural disasters, or people who run from their homes with little but the clothes on their backs, always instinctively try to save one thing. Once family, pets, and anything living is… READ THE REST
Moto Buds are the perfect on-the-go earbuds for your busy day
Almost everything happens on the go these days. While some wireless headphones are for sinking into music and enveloping yourself in sound, others are built for service with versatility, durability, and engineered to field calls, listen to audio, and help you handle your business at a moment's notice from virtually anywhere. Thankfully, the Moto Buds… READ THE REST
Your air matters – the Atmotube can tell you instantly if it's healthy or not
Your lungs inhale and exhale about 20,000 times each day. Awake or sleeping, at home or out in the world, during intense workouts or just sitting on the couch, the air around you is cycling through your body every minute of every day. Especially considering our current health crisis, shouldn't you know about the quality… READ THE REST