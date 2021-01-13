Game warden fires a perfect shot to rescue two deer

A bow hunter in Jackson County, Kansas last week noticed two whitetail deer whose antlers were locked together. The hunter called in state game wardens including one who, fortunately, was a very good marksman.

"At the time, the wardens didn't know how long the bucks had been struggling to free themselves, but quickly observed that the deer had enough energy and wariness remaining, to make approaching them difficult and potentially dangerous," reported the Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism law enforcement agency on their Facebook page. "However, the wardens were determined to do their best to save them from an excruciating death."

From a safe distance, game warden Jeff Clouser shot one of the antlers, freeing the deer who quickly scurried off, frightened but alive.

(UPI)