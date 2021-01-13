Great deal on a good kitchen knife sharpener

Mark Frauenfelder

I bought a KitchenIQ Edge Grip knife sharpener in 2015 and use it at least a couple of times a week. You can set it on a flat surface and draw the knife through the grooves (coarse and smooth) or hold it against a corner, which is easier and safer. After using it for five years it seems to be working as well as when I first bought it.