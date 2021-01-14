Alt-Mardi Gras: Carnival "float houses" popping up in New Orleans, local artists given work

Mardi Gras parades are COVID-cancelled this year. But that's not stopping New Orleans from bringing the spirit of carnival season to their community. "Fat Tuesday" is February 16 but already a growing number of homes have been given a "Mardi Gras makeover." Stoops, porches, and balconies in the Crescent City are looking much like parade floats ("float houses" or "house floats").

The project behind many of the floats, "Hire a Mardi Gras Artist," was headed up by local nonprofit, Krewe of Red Beans. Their initiative crowdfunds money to put local carnival artisans to work in these hard times.

NOLA.com is documenting the "float houses" on their website. They're quite glorious — I urge you to take a look! And, if you have the means, throw some money to the Krewe of Red Beans. They've raised over $80K so far.

screenshot of House #1 "The Night Tripper" via Hire a Mardi Gras Artist