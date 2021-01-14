Mr. King: "An ingenious door in a Chicago parking garage will not "die with his music inside of him."
Door is excellent jazz trumpeter
- Miles Doorvis
- music
Cops warn Rock not to rock
At 1:30am on Saturday, Erie County, Ohio police officers responded to a citizen's complaint that their neighbor was blasting Led Zeppelin. When police arrived, they told Nathan Rock, 40, to turn down his music. Rock simply explained that he can't rock at low volume. "You can't play Led Zeppelin quietly," Rock said. From the Smoking… READ THE REST
Amazing concert inside a cooling tower
Winne Clement and Koen Van Roy performed for the first time together in a power plant's cooling towers in Vilvoorde, Belgium: This was our first time improvising together. The huge space made it a very nice and unforgettable experience! The direct echo bounce with the light reverb on top holds a lot of rhythmycal posibillities.… READ THE REST
Fauci: Live music could be back in the fall
At a meeting during the Association of Performing Arts Professionals conference, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci forecasts that performance venues could reopen for live shows "some time in the fall of 2021." That's very good news for artists, crew, managers, venue owners, staff, promoters, and, of course, fans. From Spin: Dr. Fauci said that "If everything… READ THE REST
