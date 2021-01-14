These five meditation apps will help get your 2021 started right

Well, if the opening days of 2021 are any indication of what's to come, we may not find the peace and normalcy we hoped for after 2020 any time soon.

Of course, that doesn't mean you have to slip into a dark funk and let the fear, confusion, and general insanity of our daily lives consume you either.

There are proven methods for doing battle with the forces of disorder, despair, and chaos – and many reside right in your phone. Right now, check out the deal on five mediation apps that can help put this already-crazy year into its proper calming perspective.

Welzen takes the long view on your mental health, setting up 5-day meditation programs that progress through your week, helping you reduce stress and anxiety. In addition to new daily mindfulness meditations, as well as subject-specific training you can do anytime, Welzen helps you hone in on inspiring life lessons with a goal to improve your focus, inspire greater creativity, and strengthen your relationships. And, with a 4.4/5-star rating on Google Play, it seems to be working with users.

Your sleep matters – and Relax Melodies can help make sure you actually get the restful eight hours a night you need. The app's blend of soothing sounds, bedtime stories, breathing techniques, guided meditations, body-mind exercises, and more are engineered by doctors and neuropsychologists to relax your mind and help you fall asleep in minutes. You can set up the routine that works for you to knock out sleep disorders and help you wake up refreshed every morning.

Featured in The New York Times, Vogue, Good Morning America, and more, Unplug Meditation is the world's first drop-in medication studio. From a roster of over 60 expert instructors, you can select from more than 700 guided meditation sessions to focus your mind on any problem or goal. With easy and inspirational lessons, Unplug offers a simple path to feeling better in just 10 minutes a day. Pick from daily meditations, 7-day, or even 30-day challenges to start building a positive mindset.

If you suffer from anxiety or panic attacks, Rootd is the app that can help get you through it. Just push the big red panic button – and Rootd leaps into action with therapist-approved exercises you can do in the moment to immediately start ratcheting down the stress, no matter what stage of the panic attack you're facing. From guided visualizations, to body scan tools, to deep breathing methods, and even journaling tools, Rootd can help turn the tide without calling a counselor or family member every time you feel overwhelmed.

Voted a Best Meditation App by Healthline, Omvana doesn't just want to help you get past stressors – it wants to have you running like a finely tuned sports car. The meditation library offered by Omvana brings together some of the world's best personal growth teachers to elevate your performance by increasing productivity, relieving anxiety and stress, boosting focus, and more. From better sleeping to confidence and self-esteem, you can craft the self-improvement track that works for you – and let Omvana help get you there.

