In 1958 Phil Spector was a teenaged member of The Teddy Bears. Here they are on the Perry Como Show, performing "To Know Him is to Love Him."

Spector was 10-years-old when his father, Ben, committed suicide. Phil got the title for the song from his father's gravestone epitaph: "Ben Spector. Father. Husband. To Know Him Was To Love Him."

