FBI director Wray's career fate unclear under Biden administration

• Biden's White House press secretary sidesteps twice when asked if President has confidence in FBI director Christoper Wray

The incoming administration's new press secretary, Jen Psaki, was just asked in the very first press conference whether President Joe Biden has confidence in FBI Director Chris Wray.

Psaki doesn't directly answer, saying, "I have not spoken to him specifically about Director Wray, but I'll report back if there's something to convey."

She is asked twice, and sidesteps the question twice.

That's interesting.

