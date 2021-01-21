We got a Philips Hue wireless dimmer switch and bulb for our bedroom in 2017 and it has not failed us once. It's not an Internet of Things gadget that requires using your smartphone to turn on a light bulb. It's just a wireless switch that you stick to your wall. The little remote can pop out of the frame if you need to use it away from the wall, but we just keep it in the frame. It can control up to 10 compatible Hue bulbs at the same time.
Philips wireless dimmer switch – hassle free lighting
- SHARE
- TWEET
- 15 COMMENTS
- lighting
- useful stuff
I found a great rechargeable whisk to mix coffee drinks
Lately, I've been making drinks with lion's mane mushroom powder, cinnamon, espresso, and oat milk. The battery-powered frother we had wasn't strong enough to mix the powder into the oat milk. I did a bit of research and bought this USB rechargeable handheld mixer/frother. It has two different whisk heads (big and little) and three-speed… READ THE REST
Use this promo code to get an infrared thermometer for $10 off
Use code 40TFTXK7 at Amazon checkout to get this digital no-touch infrared thermometer with a luminous display for $10 off. I bought one to replace our hard-to-read under-the-tongue thermometer, which suddenly seems gross to use. READ THE REST
Amazon has a lightning deal on my favorite thick nails clippers
If you have thick toenails, you'll appreciate these wide-jaw clippers. They're on sale for the next three hours and forty-eight minutes on Amazon. READ THE REST
Whether you have a PS5, an Xbox Series X, or a Switch, this sale can help elevate your game
So, with the heightened holiday frenzy to land a next generation video gaming console for under the tree, who topped the sales charts in December: Microsoft's Xbox Series X or Sony's PlayStation 5? It's a trick question…because the real answer is the same answer that's dominated game system sales since 2017: the Nintendo Switch. As… READ THE REST
These blue-light-blocking glasses are here to protect your eyes from the screens you look at all day long
Add another piece of bad news to COVID's destructive fallout: it might be further wrecking your eyesight. With so many of us working from home, the time many now spent in front of a screen is on a drastic rise, now reaching up to 13 hours a day or more. All those device screens just… READ THE REST
These Star Trek smart key organizers are as brilliant as Data and as logical as Spock
Sometimes, you run across an item that's so functional and necessary that you've gotta have it. Other times, you find something that's so wonderfully geeky that you've gotta have it. The sweet spot is when you can find something that scratches both of those distinct itches. These Star Trek edition KeySmart Pro Key Organizers with… READ THE REST