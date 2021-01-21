Philips wireless dimmer switch – hassle free lighting

We got a Philips Hue wireless dimmer switch and bulb for our bedroom in 2017 and it has not failed us once. It's not an Internet of Things gadget that requires using your smartphone to turn on a light bulb. It's just a wireless switch that you stick to your wall. The little remote can pop out of the frame if you need to use it away from the wall, but we just keep it in the frame. It can control up to 10 compatible Hue bulbs at the same time.