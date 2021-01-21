British scriptwriter and cartoonist, Andy Riley, hand-punched "Tainted Love" (recorded by Dorothy Jones and made most popular by Soft Cell) onto card tape for a hand-cranked music box "because lockdown."
"Tainted Love" on a hand-cranked music box
