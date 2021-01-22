Cute dugong eating on the ocean floor [VIDEO]

You've got to watch this video.

During one dive in Marsa Alam, Red Sea Egyptian coast, I spent an hour with this amazing animal, the Dugong. There are few bays where is quite easy to see this animal. The dugong is easily distinguished from the manatees by its fluked, dolphin-like tail, but also possesses a unique skull and teeth. Its snout is sharply downturned, an adaptation for feeding in benthic seagrass communities. It's very easy to be close to this animal either with snorkeling or scuba diving.