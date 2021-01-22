Markup Pro makes it simple to find and share what you want off the web

Gathering notes off various web pages across the web feels like it should be a simple process. Just scoot through your assorted pages, copy the text, graphics, images, and other elements that you want, paste them into your notes and you're all set.

Of course, anybody who's ever actually tried to take notes online is probably rolling their eyes right now. Because gathering information off of web pages and PDF documents usually ends up being anything but simple.

Sometimes, copying and pasting just, flat-out, doesn't work. Sometimes, you grab the text you want, but the formatting embedded in that text makes adding it to another document a real adventure. And, don't even get us started on the hassles if you try to grab something like an image or a video.

With the help of an able service like Markup iOS Pro Lite, all of those nightmare copy-paste horror shows don't happen. In fact, Markup doesn't only make it easy to find and grab the information you want, but it also helps you organize and present that information in a logical, focused manner that saves both time and headaches.

A productivity tool for reading and annotating across the web, Markup is one of the easiest means possible for helping you share any information you want from your iOS device.

With Markup's built-in auto summary and highlighter features, the app uses artificial intelligence to assess weighty content, summarize it, highlight it, then extract the most helpful parts so you can clip and add it to your annotation list. Even if you want to save images, audio clips, and more, Markup makes it simple to keep track of it all.

If you want to gather up different pages you want to study, Markup can help you automatically sort pages you've highlighted into different categories and even recommend relevant stories that might fit with your topic. There's even a Text-to-Speech feature that will read back your selected text in a natural-sounding voice.

Markup is also all about collaboration, making it easy to share web articles, files, pictures, and more with your team; or onboard, invite, and manage members in a Team Panel so you can all work smarter together.

Originally a $199 value, a lifetime of Markup iOS Pro Lite access is available now at almost 75% off, down to just $49.99.

Prices subject to change.