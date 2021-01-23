Guide to buying Soviet cameras

The Soviets made good glass, not least due to that captured Zeiss factory. The cameras are a whole other wargame. [kosmofoto]
Thanks to a mix of espionage, war reparations, ingenious design and a desire to show the West a thing or two, the USSR's camera makers come up with a Soviet answer to almost every camera type made in the West, though not necessarily at the same time. Soviet designers devised a myriad of different models, some of the brutishly simple, others showing real flair and ingenuity.