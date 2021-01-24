Tucker Carlson falsely claims CNN Covid tracker taken down once Biden in office

Fox News' talking lima bean, Tucker Carlson, claimed that once Joseph Robinette Biden had been sworn into office CNN had removed it's perpetual Covid graphic that ticked off cases and deaths due to the pandemic. The implication being that CNN wanted to track Covid only during the Trump administration to lay the negative statistics at Trump's feet, and once Biden took office there would be nothing more to see here. Not true.

Carlson's claim that CNN got rid of the Covid tracker because Biden is now in charge is — like previous versions of the claim — entirely false.



CNN is still running the tracker, especially during Covid segments. It ran the tracker alongside Biden's own speech yesterday. pic.twitter.com/3YqEmZNBg2 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 22, 2021

With the easily provable ability to set the record straight, that Carlson's viewers will probably never find out about, CNN showed what a big fat lie that was.