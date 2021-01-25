These rubber shoes look better than Crocs (and are cheaper)

I've been wearing rubber shoes like these for at least 8 years. (Cory turned me on to them). No socks needed. You can step down on the heel and turn them into slippers. Comfortable, whisper-quiet, and feather-light. Dishwasher friendly (I sometimes take them into the shower to clean them). I even wore them once in freezing cold sleet in Manhattan. I hardly ever wear any other kind of footwear. Why would I?