"A bullet to the head": Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene approved of posts calling for Pelosi, Obama, Hillary Clinton and FBI agents to be executed

CNN reports that Marjorie Taylor Greene, a conspiracy theorist who this year joined her Republican colleagues in congress, liked and responded approvingly to posts calling for her Democrat colleagues to be put to death.

In one post, from January 2019, Greene liked a comment that said "a bullet to the head would be quicker" to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In other posts, Greene liked comments about executing FBI agents who, in her eyes, were part of the "deep state" working against Trump. … In one Facebook post from April 2018, Greene wrote conspiratorially about the Iran Deal, one of former President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievements. A commenter asked Greene, "Now do we get to hang them ?? Meaning H & O ???," referring to Obama and Hillary Clinton. Greene replied, "Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off."

Like the dead-on-arrival second impeachment of Trump, the most horrible thing about it is watching Dems bleat on and on and call for unity while the GOP keeps them talking as it loads round after round into the mag.