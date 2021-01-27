Kid Congo releases 14 minute video, "He Walked In"

Post-punk rock legend, Kid Congo Powers, has just released a new video for the track "He Walked In." It is from his forthcoming EP, Swing From The Sean DeLear, with his band Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds. Kid says of the track on Twitter:

I had a visceral sense memory dream about Jeffrey Lee Pierce [who Kid played with in The Gun Club -Ed] and wrote down my impression. The band interpret it perfectly.

In the video for the 14-minute instrumental track, Kid walks through the lands of the Tohono O'odham, Sobaipuri, and Hohokam people. The video is presented as a ritual of "respect to their elders past, present and future."



The EP, Swing From The Sean Delear, will be released on Feb 19.



Image: YouTube