Dramatic dog plays dead every time his nails are about to get trimmed

This dramatic and clever dog has found a way out of getting his nails trimmed. Every time his owner tries to trim his little paw, he dramatically pretends to fall to his death. I hated getting my nails trimmed as a child- I should have tried this trick, too!

I love the way the dog does this over and over, thinking he might eventually convince his owner. I've never seen an animal act like such a drama queen before. Someone needs to sign this dog up for a role in a movie- he's a fantastic actor.