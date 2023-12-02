Watch inner tubes inflated until they burst

On YouTube, boxman1971 inflates inner tubes until they burst. The tension and suspense is overwhelming! I assumed this was purely an amateur scientific interest, but they appear to have filmed hundreds of inner tubes being subjected to this treatment and there comes a point, several pops in, where one starts to wonder exactly what one is looking at.

I'm surprised at how enormous they get! There's even a handy ruler behind them, so you know to the inch or thereabouts. I suppose I've spent my life being far too worried about overpressurizing tires.

The key flaw in the videos is catching a glimpse of how long they are, tipping you off to the moment of eruption. The director should make the videos all at least ten minutes long, so they qualify for monetization and for various independent cinema awards.