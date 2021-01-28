Lawsuit alleges Subway tuna sandwich contains no tuna, or fish for that matter

The Washington Post reports on a lawsuit filed against Subway Sandwiches in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The complaint alleges that something is fishy, or rather not fishy, about Subway's tuna sandwiches.

The star ingredient, according to the lawsuit, is "made from anything but tuna." Based on independent lab tests of "multiple samples" taken from Subway locations in California, the "tuna" is "a mixture of various concoctions that do not constitute tuna, yet have been blended together by defendants to imitate the appearance of tuna," according to the complaint. Shalini Dogra, one of the attorneys for the plaintiffs, declined to say exactly what ingredients the lab tests revealed. "We found that the ingredients were not tuna and not fish," the attorney said in an email to The Washington Post.

The lawsuit stinks, says Subway, and it shouldn't be on the hook for any damages the plaintiff hopes to net. Not only do its sandwiches contain genuine tuna, but the tuna is also wild-caught, too boot.