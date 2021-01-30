My favorite anime I've watched recently

(This is an item from my newsletter, The Magnet. Subscribe here! — Mark)

During the pandemic my family has watched anime almost every night. Here are some of our favorites. Most are available on multiple streaming services.

The Promised Neverland Now in its second season, this series is about a group of kids living in an orphanage in the year 2045. They are well-treated and live in a mansion, but forbidden from leaving the property. By the end of episode one, you'll learn the terrible secret that drives the story. Even though this has little kids in it, I think it's too grim and scary for little kids.

☆☆☆☆

Erased A young Tokyo pizza deliveryman has the ability to travel five minutes back in time to save people from accidents. After a particular incident, he ends up traveling back 18 years to his childhood where he must try to stop a killer from murdering a fifth-grade classmate. The series runs 12 episodes.

☆☆☆½

A Silent Voice In this 2016 movie, a high school boy feels guilty for bullying a deaf classmate when they were in elementary school and tries to make amends.

☆☆☆½

Weathering with You A high school boy runs away from rural Japan to Tokyo and befriends an orphan girl with the power to temporarily stop the city's ceaseless rain. This 2019 masterpiece was written and directed by Makoto Shinkai, who also directed the highly recommended Your Name, which is the third highest-grossing anime film of all time.

☆☆☆☆☆