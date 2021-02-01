Just keep on keepin' on, I guess.
Aerobicizing woman does not notice the military convoy approaching
On Twitter, many follow @robinhood en masse not realizing it's The Robin Hood Society of Sherwood, UK
Ah, yes, another case of mistaken social media handle identity. The World Wide Robin Hood Society, based in the heart of Sherwood, Nottingham, England, has a bunch of new followers on Twitter. CNN's Brian Fung observed, "People appear to be following @robinhood en masse without realizing that the handle belongs to the Robin Hood society… READ THE REST
Mom tries teaching infant to say "mama" but instead teaches dog to say it
Now let's hear the baby bark. From the video description: "Oswald (Ozzy) the two-year-old, 150lb Colorado Rottweiler loves talking to his mom and anyone who will listen. He teaches his baby sister, Amy how to say Mama." READ THE REST
Baby and dog make each other laugh
"One year old Ellie loves laughing and playing with her best friend, Jack. Jack never leaves her side and she loves him, she thinks she's a dog too!" [Link] READ THE REST
