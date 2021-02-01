Aung San Suu Kyi deposed by military in Myanmar coup

Cancel culture has come for Human Rights icon and genocidal racist Aung San Suu Kyi. The Burmese premier was detained yesterday in a coup staged by the country's military.

The country woke up to widespread internet and communications blackouts, closed banks, and soldiers in army fatigues patrolling the streets of Myanmar's largest city, Yangon. Residents turning on their television sets could only access the military-owned Myawaddy TV channel, with all other news channels seemingly blocked. As news filtered through that the country's democratically-elected leaders had been detained in the capital, a news anchor announced on the military-owned channel that power had been handed over to army chief Min Aung Hlaing.

Aung San Suu Kyi recently won a second election, already two too many for a junta once described as a cadre of "stone-faced morons" by Christopher Hitchens.

The military was in power there for decades and clearly held sway over her democratically-elected government; to whatever extent her defense of its slaughter of Muslims and prosecution of journalists was unavoidable, it is now to no avail.