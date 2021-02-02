Dolly Parton turned down the Presidential medal of freedom twice

When offered the Presidential medal of freedom Dolly found it was not convenient or practical to travel. She doesn't work for awards anyway, just to help.

Guardian:

"I couldn't accept it because my husband was ill," the country music star, 75, told NBC's Today of Trump's first offer, "and then they asked me again about it and I wouldn't travel because of the Covid."

In April last year, Parton donated $1m to help research and development of the Moderna vaccine against Covid-19.

Then, she told the BBC: "I'm sure many, many millions of dollars from many people went into that but I felt so proud to have been part of that little seed money that hopefully will grow into something great and help to heal this world. Lord knows we need it!"

Speaking to NBC, she said she had heard from the Biden administration but added: "Now I feel like if I take it, I'll be doing politics, so I'm not sure.

"I don't work for those awards. It'd be nice but I'm not sure that I even deserve it. But it's a nice compliment for people to think that I might deserve it."