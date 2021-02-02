McConnell blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene's "loony lies and conspiracy theories" as "cancer" to GOP

Mitch McConnell must be short-circuiting. He finally spoke out against one of his own. Yesterday he said that QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Green's "loony lies and conspiracy theories" are a "cancer" to the GOP.

"Somebody who's suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.'s airplane is not living in reality," he added, as reported by The Hill. "This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party."

Being the spineless politician that he is, the timid McConnell never actually called out Greene by name, but she got the message. She later responded with a tweet that said, "The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully."

The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully.



This is why we are losing our country. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 2, 2021

McConnell then gave kudos to Liz Cheney, who said last month she would vote to impeach Trump, telling CNN, "Liz Cheney is a leader with deep convictions and the courage to act on them… She is an important leader in our party and in our nation. I am grateful for her service and look forward to continuing to work with her on the crucial issues facing our nation."

He's about four years too late, but, running scared, it looks like McConnell is now trying to get his party back to some sort semblance of the pre-Trump olden days.

From The New York Times:

Mr. McConnell, who is said to believe that Mr. Trump committed impeachable offenses, has made it clear he is open to voting to convict the former president for "incitement of insurrection," although he voted with the vast majority of Republicans last week to dismiss the case as unconstitutional. The twin statements by Mr. McConnell amounted to a rare step by the most powerful Republican in Washington to insert himself into an increasingly ugly intraparty feud.

Image: By Unite America First – Red Flag Legislation – Marjorie Greene on Location at 1:25, cropped, brightened, CC BY 3.0