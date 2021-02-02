On Penn and Teller's Fool Us, French quick change artist, Léa Kyle, does just that. The magic duo admit they were not fans of the artform before seeing her act, as most of the trick is the same, but many aspects of this routine stumped them. Léa also designs and makes all of the costumes she uses in her show.
Image: YouTube
Quick change artist, Léa Kyle, stumps Penn and Teller
On Penn and Teller's Fool Us, French quick change artist, Léa Kyle, does just that. The magic duo admit they were not fans of the artform before seeing her act, as most of the trick is the same, but many aspects of this routine stumped them. Léa also designs and makes all of the costumes she uses in her show.