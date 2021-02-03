This 18-course ethical hacking mega-training package is your path to a six-figure cybersecurity job

If you're a fan of games based around techno-hackers running amok like Cyberpunk 2077 or Watch Dogs: Legion, you might think you're already halfway to being a professional hacker yourself. Unfortunately, a professional ethical hacker can tell you that learning to hack from playing these games is about as likely as learning to fly by watching Superman: The Movie.

Anyone interested in getting into the growing and very well-paid ethical hacking industry can start crossing loads of training off their list by picking up The All-in-One 2021 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle.

As a starting point, the sheer size of this collection might actually give you access to all the training you need in one singular package. This bundle is home to 18 courses with over 130 hours of intensive instruction, all aimed at helping fledgling hackers learn the business, bolster their skill-sets, and get prepared to help make sure a computer network is as secure and well-defended as humanly possible.

The training kicks off with primers in how to practically get started learning about the pentesting and online security. With coursework like the Complete Ethical Hacking and Penetration Testing Course, first-timers get exposure to the world of cybersecurity, focused on the practical side of penetration testing and ethical hacking.

While that course delves into explaining how and why hackers attack the way they do, there's also training like Website Hacking In Practice: Hands-On Course 101 that offers activities based in the real world for testing your hacking skills as true professionals would.

With the fundamentals under your belt, further courses start zeroing in on some of the most popular tools, methodologies, and other critical fields of study to take a student from interested dabbler to a true security expert. Courses range from learning Python, a key programming language in cyber-defense strategies, to gaining experience with key hacking tools like Burp Suite, BitNinja, ZAP, Kali Linux, and Metasploit.

For all the critical information packed into The All-in-One 2021 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle, it's no surprise that training usually isn't available for without spending hundreds, even thousands in coursework. But right now, this entire collection is available for less than $2.50 per course, at only $42.99 while this offer lasts.

Prices subject to change.